Knoxville gang member convicted of unlawful possession of gun

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man the Knox County District Attorney’s Office says is a member of the Crips gang was convicted Wednesday of unlawfully possessing a firearm after prosecutors said he threatened to shoot up a celebration at Harriet Tubman Park last year.

Antonio Demont Thomas, 36, was convicted of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Sentencing was set for September 9 and he could get up to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors said the Knoxville Police Department was called to Harriet Tubman Park on October 1, 2016, where the Austin Homes Homecoming was taking place. They say Thomas arrived at the celebration and got into a disagreement with someone about parking. He then pulled out a gun and threatened to “shoot up” the homecoming.

Thomas is not allowed to own a gun because of five previous felony convictions: three for attempted second degree murder, one for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one for unlawful possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors plan to argue for an enhanced sentence due to his gang affiliation, violent history and the fact that he was on federal supervised release at the time.