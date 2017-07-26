Fire at Cocke County pallet company closes 25E

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
(Cocke County Emergency Management Agency)

NEWPORT (WATE) – A fire at a pallet company has closed Highway 25E between Industrial Road and Highway 25/70 in Cocke County.

Cocke County Emergency Management Agency is urging residents to stay clear of the area to stay safe and so responders can work. Industrial Road can be used as a detour to access 25E.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working on getting more information on the fire. Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News app and sign up for push alerts for updates on breaking news.

GALLERY: Fire at Cocke County pallet company

 

