Fire at Cocke County pallet company closes 25E

NEWPORT (WATE) – A fire at a pallet company has closed Highway 25E between Industrial Road and Highway 25/70 in Cocke County.
Cocke County Emergency Management Agency is urging residents to stay clear of the area to stay safe and so responders can work. Industrial Road can be used as a detour to access 25E.
GALLERY: Fire at Cocke County pallet company
