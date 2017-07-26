Digital Dish: Top tech buys for Tennessee Tax Free Weekend

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Shopping for tech during tax-free weekend can help you save money on back to school devices.

WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Lori Tucker talks with Moxley Carmichael’s John McCulley about what to buy if you’re in the market for a new laptop or tablet. Here are a few tips to help you prepare your shopping list.

  • If you are in the market for a new computer, tax-free weekend is a great opportunity to take advantage of savings. Laptops and computers costing up to $1,500 will be tax exempt.
  • However, if you want to purchase computer parts and accessories, including: printers, keyboards and monitors, you may want to wait until these products go on sale. Accessories that are not included with the computer, will not be tax free.
  • Also tax free this weekend are computer tablets. Make sure to look for tablets that run on iOS, Android and Windows and cost $1,500 or less. E-readers, such as the Nook and Kindle are not exempt.
  • Get the best deal this weekend by researching products beforehand to find the one that fits your needs.

