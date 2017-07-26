Digital Dish: Top tech buys for Tennessee Tax Free Weekend

What’s on your shopping list? Chime in and let us know on our Facebook page. Click here to watch live stream on the WATE 6 On Your Side News app.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Shopping for tech during tax-free weekend can help you save money on back to school devices.

WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Lori Tucker talks with Moxley Carmichael’s John McCulley about what to buy if you’re in the market for a new laptop or tablet. Here are a few tips to help you prepare your shopping list.

If you are in the market for a new computer, tax-free weekend is a great opportunity to take advantage of savings. Laptops and computers costing up to $1,500 will be tax exempt.

However, if you want to purchase computer parts and accessories, including: printers, keyboards and monitors, you may want to wait until these products go on sale. Accessories that are not included with the computer, will not be tax free.

Also tax free this weekend are computer tablets. Make sure to look for tablets that run on iOS, Android and Windows and cost $1,500 or less. E-readers, such as the Nook and Kindle are not exempt.

Get the best deal this weekend by researching products beforehand to find the one that fits your needs.

