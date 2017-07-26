Bible verse plaque asked to be removed from Knoxville Safety Building

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

A press conference will be held Wednesday. WATE 6 On Your Side will livestream the event at 11:45 a.m. Click here to watch on the WATE 6 On Your Side News app.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A plaque at the Safety Building in Knoxville has drawn attention.

The plaque references to Romans 8:31 in the Bible saying, “What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?”

The department has been asked to remove it.

There will be a press conference at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the removal. Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero, Police Chief David Rausch and Law Director Charles Swanson will be in attendance.

