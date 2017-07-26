20-year-old charged with vandalizing Nashville mural

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

NASHVILLE (WKRN) – The Nashville Metro Police Department said a 20-year-old was arrested for vandalizing a mural in Downtown Nashville.

Police said Brandon Murphy turned himself in at the Midtown Precinct where he was charged with felony vandalism Wednesday afternoon. Murphy admitted to police he defaced the iconic “I Believe in Nashville” mural.

Brandon Murphy (Nashville Metro Police Department)

Murphy worked at a sandwich shop located on 12th Avenue South, the same road where the mural is located, according to officers. The owner of the building said he thinks it will cost more than $1,000 to restore the mural.

Investigators said they are still looking for a man and women who were captured on surveillance video with Murphy. Police said they believe the two other people were serving as lookouts.

Previous story: Identities of 3 wanted in vandalism of ‘I Believe in Nashville’ mural

12South mural vandalism

