160 new jobs coming to Morristown

MORRISTOWN (WJHL) – State officials announced on Wednesday morning Team Technologies Inc. will invest $6 million to expand operations and create 160 jobs in Hamblen County.

Team Technologies manufactures dental, medical, cosmetic, and industrial products. It was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Morristown.

The investment will expand manufacturing capabilities and product lines.

“Team Technologies is very thankful of the support we have received from the State of Tennessee and Hamblen County,” Marshall White, president and CEO of Team Technologies, said. “Our relationship with state and local agencies is a great partnership which has helped enable Team Technologies to continue to invest in our people and to grow our business, which ultimately benefits our community.”

In 2013, the company announced it would invest $11 million to upgrade its production facility in Morristown and create 200 jobs.

“Whenever an industry makes this kind of expansion it’s a clear sign of its success as a business and its confidence in the local community,” Morristown Mayor Gary Chesney said. “Team Technologies has long been an important part of Morristown’s industrial base and I applaud their decision to grow the company here.”