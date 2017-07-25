Washington man becomes Marine after he was told ‘you’ll end up in jail’

PUYALLUP, Wash. WATE) – A man in Washington says he is controlling his own destiny and encourages others to do the same.

Nathaniel Love is a recruiter with the United States Marine Corps in Puyallup, Washington. He said when he was in school his ROTC teacher told him he was going to end up dead or in jail.

“I grew up without a father figure in my life. I wore most of the same clothes from middle ’til I graduated,” wrote Love. “We were on food stamps and lived in the hood. Those are circumstances that I did not let dictate my life. I did not become a product of my environment. Some of my friends called me stupid. Now look at me.”

Love says against all odds he stayed positive and motivated to become the successful man he is today. His before and after pictures, posted on Facebook, received thousands of reactions from people across the country.