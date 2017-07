KNOXVILLE (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Football team announced Tuesday the times for its first three games.

The Volunteers will play Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. Fans can watch the game on ESPN.

The first home game will be Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. against Indiana State. The game can be seen on the SEC Network.

The Vols will play Florida in Gainesville on Sept. 16 at 3:30 p.m. The game will air on CBS.

