Shoney’s KidCare Photo ID event to be held at West Town Mall

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Shoney’s Restaurants and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) are partnering to help families in East Tennessee.

There will be a Shoney’s KidCare Photo ID event on August 5.

Families can receive identification for their child to share with authorities if their kid is ever reported missing. Volunteers will create a medical profile for each child which will include a color photograph, fingerprints, height, weight and date of birth. The “Seven Rules for Safety” and a 24-hour NCMEC hotline number will also be given.

The event will be held at the West Town Mall amphitheater in front of JCPenney from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.