KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Grammy winner Peter Cetera is coming to East Tennessee.

The singer/songwriter will be performing at Second Harvest‘s 35th anniversary celebration.

The event will include hors d’ oeuvres, dinner and more.

Tickets are available for $150-$500. Tables of 10 are available for $1,500-$5,000.

The event will be July 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.