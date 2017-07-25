Major changes in leadership underway at Tennessee State Capitol

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Two of the top three Senate leaders at the Tennessee Capitol will soon be doing something else.

Aside from House Speaker Beth Harwell running for governor and leaving her House seat open, Senator Jim Tracy says Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris is likely to be confirmed to the federal bench in West Tennessee. Also, Senate Republican Caucus Chair Bill Ketron has decided run for Mayor in Rutherford County.

“I think we have plenty of people in the Senate who are capable of being good leaders in the Senate,” said Senator Tracy.

Senator Tracy says he is happy where is for now as Speaker Pro Tem, a leadership position where he occasionally fills in for Lt. Governor Randy McNally. However, he says he isn’t closing any doors.

Another frequently mentioned leadership name is Senator Jack Johnson. Senator Johnson says he is considering seeking the Senator majority leadership position.

“I hate to see both of those guys leave because they have been incredible leaders in the state Senate and they are going to leave a tremendous void,” said Senator Jack Johnson. “We have a lot talent in our caucus to fill those positions.”

The Senate majority leader change could come within months vote if Washington votes on the nomination of Mark Norris to the Federal Bench.