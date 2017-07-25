Loudon County Schools hands out nearly 5k eclipse glasses to students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One East Tennessee School district that decided to keep students in class during the Great American Eclipse coming up August 21 is making sure kids don’t miss out.

The day’s curriculum and activities will focus on the eclipse in Loudon County.

To make sure kids are able to safely view the event, Loudon County Schools will hand out around 4,700 pairs of eclipse viewing glasses.

Loudon County Director of Schools, Jason Vance, said it’s important for students to keep learning during the event.

“This is a once in a life time opportunity, “said Vance. “I think kids will learn to grow and appreciate [it] and will share it with their kids for a great time to come.”

The glasses are being provided by a Loudon County Company named Morgan Olson.