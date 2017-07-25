Lawsuit: Blount County Sheriff’s Department has ‘culture of violence’

Related Coverage Man injured during arrest in Blount County dies

MARYVILLE (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Department was accused of having a “culture of violence” by a wrongful death lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed Monday concerns the death of Anthony Edwards. Edwards died in July 2016 after deputies responded to a suspicious person call.

Edwards’ family claims Deputy Jerry Burns saw Edwards and Travis Hickam “minding their own business” and walking down a road near Winchester Drive and Patterson Road.

Burns asked the men for their identification even though there was no reason that the men were “engaged in unlawful activity,” says the lawsuit.

Edwards chose not to speak with the deputy and started walking away, according to the lawsuit. The family says when Burns grabbed Edwards, he tried to run. Edwards was tased in the back.

The lawsuit claims Burns slammed Edwards’ head to the ground which caused the deputy’s body camera to stop working. An audio recording reveals that Edwards started having a seizure and Burns continue to beat him, according to the family.

“Edwards can be heard telling another officer who has arrived, believed to be [Deputy James] Patty, that Burns hit him in the face and to please call 911,” says the lawsuit.

The family says Edwards can be heard “whimpering in pain and struggling to breathe.”

The family believes Edwards had the right to not talk to law enforcement and to resist an unlawful arrest. The lawsuit says Burns used unlawful use of force and that Edwards was trying to use his right to protect himself.

The lawsuit accuses Burns of making changes to his story of what happened to various law enforcement. On an audio recording, Deputy Patty can be heard telling a supervisor, “Jerry slammed him; you knew that, right?” The lawsuit says the supervisor asked, “was it a slam or a drop?”

Edwards was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for multiple injuries. The lawsuit says the victim waited more than an hour for LifeStar to arrive at the scene.

An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.