Knox County District Attorney says deputy ‘justified’ in deadly shooting

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says District Attorney General Charme Allen has reviewed the shooting of a man by a Knox County deputy and found the deputy’s actions were justifiable.

The shooting happened on May 23, 2017 at apartments on Hay Meadow Trail. Knoxville Police Department spokesman Darrell DeBusk says the 911 center received a call from a woman who said her neighbor, who police identified as Albert Gagnier, 74, was firing a gun at her multiple times.

When Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, there was a confrontation with Gagnier that police say resulted in additional gunfire from the suspect. The officers fired their weapons, striking and killing Gagnier.

A cell phone video shared with WATE 6 On Your Side by an anonymous viewer shows Gagnier walking down the street and shooting into the air. He then points his gun, apparently at deputies, who then fire at him several times. WATE 6 On Your Side has edited the video to not show the man actually being shot.

The sheriff’s office said Knox County District Attorney General Allen concluded the officer’s actions were subjectively and objectively justified and that the “method, manner and amount of force utilized in this incident amounted to a necessary response to thwart the threat involved.”

Family says Gagnier was a Marine for five years and lived with post-traumatic stress disorder.