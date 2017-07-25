Identities of 3 wanted in vandalism of ‘I Believe in Nashville’ mural

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The iconic “I Believe in Nashville” mural in the 12South neighborhood was found vandalized again Tuesday morning.

The mural is painted on the side of a building that houses 12South Dental Studio near Edley’s BBQ and Draper James on 12th Avenue South.

The word Nashville was changed so it read “I believe in global warming” with the Tennessee tri-star altered to look like the earth. Its since been covered with black paint.

The owner of the building said they will most likely restore the painting this time, and he’s offering a $500 reward for anyone who can identify the suspect.

“We would prefer not to make this a big deal and just move on but we also want to send a message to this community that we believe in Nashville and it’s a great place to live and this kind of thing, it doesn’t get us down. We’re going to paint it back and move on,” Andy Howell told News 2.

Metro police are also investigating. In a press release, they say the suspect showed his face and flipped off a security camera around 2 a.m. Tuesday before masking himself.

Authorities are trying to identify the man as well as the two people they believe served as lookouts. See more surveillance photos below.

Anyone who knows the identities of the people in the surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

This is the second time the mural has been vandalized this year. In March, it was damaged with a tar-like sealant used to coat roofs. It was restored shortly after by Adrien Saporiti of DCXV Industries, who painted the mural in 2012.