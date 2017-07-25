From addict to entrepreneur, South Knoxville barber gives more than just a new look

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tyler Trotter, the owner of Clean Cut Grooming Lounge, is proud to be serving the community he grew up near.

“We want to be a part of this South Knoxville community. We want to offer top service. We’re just really grateful to be able to do that,” said Trotter.

Trotter said the journey to opening the business was a tough one. He is five years clean of his opioid addiction.

“I went through everything. I lost my kids. I lost my family. I lost jobs. I was stealing from everybody and I just could not stop using drugs. I was really tired of being hopeless,” said Trotter.

Trotter reached out for help, entered a program and committed to getting better.

“I found other people who were in recovery. I just literally hung on to their coat tails. I went every where they went and did everything they did. I was able to find that same recovery for myself,” said Trotter.

A simple request from his son followed, leading him to his passion.

“When my son asked me for a fohawk, I couldn’t do it. I wanted to be a good dad, so I started watching YouTube videos of how to cut his hair. As a result I could feel this passion and ambition rising and I knew I had found what I was suppose to be doing,” said Trotter.

He pursued that passion, attended school and received his barber license. It was not long before he started to make plans for his own business.

“It was a great opportunity to integrate myself back into the community I took so much from. I found the people who knew how to help, and I asked them for help. I had some great resources, my brother-in-law helped build out the shop, it manifested itself in the course of a month,” said Trotter.

Clean Cut Grooming Lounge has been open about 4 weeks and is staying busy. Trotter said it is exciting and encouraging to have the support. He hopes he can provide top notch service for a long time and hopefully share a message that is so near to his heart.

“I want people to know there is hope, there is a way out,” said Trotter.

Trotter has teamed up with Founders Church in South Knoxville to help with various outreach programs. Last week he provided hair cuts to families free of charge.

Clean Cut Grooming Lounge is located at 6105 Chapman Highway. They specialize in variety of services for men, women and children.