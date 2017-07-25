Fountain City gets facelift as new stores open

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Driving down Broadway Street into Fountain City there are a number of signs that read “now open.” A number of new shopping centers, restaurants and shops have popped-up in the community over the last few months.

Currently, construction crews are working to tear down the old Long John Silver’s restaurant, where a Panda Express will be rebuilt. The restaurant is expected to reopen in late November.

Many people shopping and spending time in Fountain City say business is growing because of the new development.

“I think it’s great having a lot more businesses close by instead of having to drive far out,” said Rosie Young.

“Find out as much as you can about Fountain City because it’s really growing,” adding Benny Leonard.

Growth has included construction sites and traffic. At Once Again Interiors, which has been open for six years, they’re seeing a change in traffic too.

“Business has grown over the past seven months to the point where this month we’ve brought furniture in the back and taken it straight out the front door,” said owner Carly Longmire.

With so many new places to eat, shop, and visit, Longmire says it only adds to their working partnerships, “Amigos and Hot Southern Mess Boutique across the street has pulled people into us. I know we’ve sent people over to them and they send people over to us.”

AFC Urgent Care, Which Which Superior Sandwiches and First Watch cafe have also recently opened their doors within the last few weeks. Shoppers say seeing so much new is a reminder that you don’t always have to drive to West Knoxville.

“I think Fountain City is definitely stepping up their game,” said Young.

A number of the new businesses had signs posted along the sidewalks and streets letting folks know that they’re hiring.