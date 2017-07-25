First Knoxville mosquito spraying of the year scheduled for Thursday

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Weather permitting, the Knox County Health Department said they will spray for mosquitoes in South Knoxville Thursday.

The mosquito spraying was scheduled after mosquitoes in the Stone Road area of South Knoxville tested positive for West Nile virus. The health department said they will spray between 9 p.m. and midnight. Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods to alert residents, who are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard.

“The heavy rain we’ve had this summer coupled with the high temperatures creates the perfect habitat for mosquitoes,” said Knox County Health Department Environmental Health Director Ronnie Nease. “We encourage everyone to use mosquito repellent when outdoors and regularly remove any standing water on their properties, which can collect in gutters, children’s outdoor toys, flowerpots, trash cans, birdbaths and many other places.”

Follow-up spraying is scheduled for Thursday, August 10.

Stone Road Spray Area:

Stone Road

Wise Hills Road

Echodale Lane

Magazine Road

Stoneoak Lane

Royal Heights Drive

Grandin Drive

Judith Drive

Larry Drive

Beechwood Drive

Liveoak Lane

Sarvis Drive

Maple Loop Road to West Red Bud Road

West Red Bud Road

To prevent mosquito bites and reduce mosquito habitats, officials recommend the following:

Apply repellants to skin often; these can include lotions, liquids or sprays. The CDC recommends the use of repellants that contain DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane 3, 8-diol, and IR3535. The duration of protection varies by repellant; read labels on products to determine when reapplications are necessary for optimal protection.

Wear long, loose and light-colored shirts and pants and wear socks.

Treat clothing with permethrin or purchase pretreated permethrin clothing.

Dispose of, regularly empty, or turn over any water holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys or trash cans.

To prevent breeding in large water-holding devices, including bird baths or garden pools, use larvicides such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks. If used properly, larvicides will not harm animals.