KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students in Alcoa went back to school Monday and many walked into classrooms similar to HGTV sets.

Jeremy Macejewski shared photos of Jacqueline Macejewski’s third-grade classroom with WATE 6 On Your Side.

The learning space is filled with different areas for children, including plenty of table space, a futon and a reading space with comfy chairs.

Alcoa Intermediate School’s Parent Teacher Organization gave teachers money to spend on flexible seating in classrooms.