Brad Anders announces plans to run for Knox County Mayor

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Commissioner Brad Anders is throwing his hat in the ring for Knox County Mayor.

Anders filed paperwork with the Knox County Election Commission Tuesday afternoon. He has served on the Knox County Commission since August 2008. He currently serves the sixth district.

The county commissioner received his bachelors in organizational management from Tusculum College in 2006. He has been employed by the Knoxville Police Department since 1992 and currently works as a Patrol Lieutenant and is on the Crisis Negotiation Unit.

Glenn Jacobs and Knox County Commissioner Bob Thomas have also announced they are running. Current Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett is ineligible to run because of Knox County’s term limits.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s