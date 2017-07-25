Blount County Sheriff’s deputies sued for 25M in wrongful death lawsuit

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a supervisor are facing wrongful death lawsuits after an incident involving two men last July.

According to the lawsuit, Anthony Edwards and Travis Hickam were walking near Winchester Drive and Patterson road just after midnight when Deputy Jerry Burns stopped them. The Deputy’s body camera stopped recording during their confrontation.

The lawsuit alleges “Burns grabbed Edwards, and Edwards began to run. Defendant Burns chased him on foot, deploying his Taser at [Edward’s] back.”

The lawsuit states Burns then slammed Edwards head onto the sidewalk and Burns can be heard on an audio tape recording telling other deputies who arrived on scene that Edwards was “snoring” and was “out.”

The lawsuit also details another conversation captured in the audio recording between Burns and an unidentified supervisor in which the supervisor tells Burns to “be consistent” when recounting his story in a formal statement.

LifeStar arrived on the scene to transport Edwards to UT Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead with cause of death listed as “blunt force trauma to the head.”

The lawsuit says the family of Edwards was charged more than $48,000 in medical bills.

The lawsuit alleges the supervisor attempted to locate felony warrants on Edwards in Blount, Sevier and Knox county but was unable to locate any.

The lawsuit alleges the supervisor can be over the radio saying “Can you look and see if it’s a felony? It’s kind of important,” and “Okay, I was kind of hoping it was a felony,” while Edwards was still laying on the ground.

The family is suing for $25,000,000,000 in damages.