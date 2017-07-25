49,000 square foot entertainment venue opens in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – After weeks of anticipation, Main Event Entertainment has opened.

The entertainment venue held a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning at their location at 9081 Kingston Pike. Wayne Stancil, Vice President of Operations says the venue has a little something for everyone no matter your age.

“When you come to Main Event, what you’re going to find is 49,000 square feet of fun. You’re going to find 22 lanes of state-of-the-art bowling. Over 100 interactive arcade and video games, a multi-level laser tag arena, a ropes gravity course, chef-inspired menu, along with some billiards and good times,” said Stancil.

Previous story: Get a sneak peek inside Main Event

The location is open 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

This is Main Event’s second location in Tennessee. They also have a location in Memphis.

The company is hiring. Those interested in applying can call (865) 351-5000. Visit their website for more information.

PHOTOS: Main Event Entertainment View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Main Event Entertainment) (Main Event Entertainment) (Main Event Entertainment) (Main Event Entertainment) (Main Event Entertainment) (Main Event Entertainment) (Main Event Entertainment) (Main Event Entertainment) (Main Event Entertainment) (Main Event Entertainment) (Main Event Entertainment) (Main Event Entertainment) (Main Event Entertainment) (Main Event Entertainment) (Main Event Entertainment) (Main Event Entertainment) (Main Event Entertainment) (Main Event Entertainment) (Main Event Entertainment) (Main Event Entertainment) (Main Event Entertainment) (Main Event Entertainment)