TVA gets campgrounds, lakes ready for next month’s solar eclipse

In this photo provided by Tourism Queensland, the moment of a total solar eclipse is observed at Cape Tribulation in Queensland state, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2012. Starting just after dawn, the eclipse cast its 150-kilometer (95-mile) shadow in Australia's Northern Territory, crossed the northeast tip of the country and was swooping east across the South Pacific, where no islands are in its direct path. (AP Photo/Tourism Queensland)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With around 200 million people living within a day’s drive of the path of the total eclipse, tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on the Tennessee Valley to view the cosmic event.

Ahead of the Aug. 21 event, the Tennessee Valley Authority is making sure all of its public sites are ready to handle the expected crowds.

“We’re preparing for the eclipse like any other busy holiday weekend,” explained Jerry Fouse with the TVA.

According to Fouse, the TVA has plans in place to address public safety, restrooms and litter control.

“With all the folks visiting we want our recreation areas perfect so they keep coming back,” he said.

While many TVA campgrounds are already booked, there are several free TVA sites and Tennessee State Parks where visitors can see the eclipse.

Fourteen dams are also located in the eclipe’s path, as well as campgrounds, day-use and public lands, including: Apalachia, Blue Ridge, Chickamauga, Chutuge, Fort Loudoun, Fontana, Great Falls, Hiwassee, Kentucky, Melton Hill, Nottley, Ocoee projects, Watts Bar and Tellico.

For the best views of the total eclipse, Fouse recommends the Fontana, Tellico, Fort Loudon and Watts Bar locations.

