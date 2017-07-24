TDOT workers hit while working in Fayette County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two workers with the Tennessee Department of Transportation were hit while working in Fayette County.

TDOT says it happened Monday morning on Highway 59, just south of Interstate 40.

“Thankfully, the workers survived with minor injuries,” officials said on Facebook.

“This should NEVER happen,” the post continued.

TDOT is urging everyone to pledge to “Work with Us,” the department’s campaign to get drivers to follow the Move Over law. Click here to take the pledge.

Just this year on July 1, changes to the Move Over law went into effect. Drivers are not only required by law to move over and slow down for all law enforcement and state officials, but also for anyone with their hazard lights on.

The maximum fine for violating the law is $500 or 30 days in jail.

Tennessee became the 30th state in the country to adopt a Move Over law several years ago.