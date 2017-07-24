Parents of 2-year-old Gatlinburg boy left in car overnight charged with murder

GATLINBURG (WATE) – The parents of a 2-year-old boy who died after being left overnight in a car in Gatlinburg have been charged with first degree murder.

A grand jury returned presentments against Anthony Dyllan Phillips and Jade Elizabeth Phillips for a total of four counts: first degree murder committed in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect, first degree murder committed in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, and aggravated child abuse.

The two were taken into custody, but a court date has not yet been set, according to a release from District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn. Booking photos are not yet available.

The Gatlinburg Police Department said the child’s mother called 911 around 2 p.m. on July 14 that a child had been left in a car on Laurel Avenue overnight. The police chief says it appears the parents accidentally left the little boy in the car, but it’s unclear how long he was in there.

Previous story: Gatlinburg police: 2-year-old dead after being left overnight in vehicle