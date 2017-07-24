One Day Trip: Ijams Nature Center in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Before the summer ends, East Tennessee families may want to get in one more road trip. However, sometimes exploring your own backyard will do the trick.

“I call it the green heart of Knoxville,” said Executive Director of Ijams Nature Center Amber Parker.

Ijams is a place where everyone can come and find a way to connect with nature. Whether it’s zip-lining through the trees, going for a walk along the Tennessee River and jumping for a swim in Quarry, when you go to Ijams you can still feel like you’ve “gotten away” without having to travel too far.

“I mean honestly you can craft a whole day just here at Ijams and within a mile from downtown,” Parker said.

One Day Trip: Rock City in Lookout Mountain, Georgia

Created in 1910 by the Ijams family, Ijams Nature Center has been growing and expanding ever since, to give not only Tennesseans but world travelers a taste of the Volunteer State with 300-acres of land and 12-miles of trails, there’s a little bit of something for everyone… especially if it’s their first time.

“I’m from Knoxville originally and I actually didn’t ever come to Ijams as a kid so I wanted to bring my son here and let him experience this,” said Knoxville native turned Floridian, Samantha Pearsaul.

“Some folks come every single day they come to walk their dog, they come for a jog, just blow off the steam of the day by being on the trails,” Parker said.

Whether it’s taking the dogs for a walk, letting the kids burn off some energy, or just being one with nature.

“You can choose different parts of Ijams you can go explore different places you can have a new experience every time you come here,” says Parker.