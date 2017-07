KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mission of Hope will be hosting an event to help children in rural Appalachia during Tax-Free Weekend.

The organization will be hosting a school supply drive in front of OfficeMax in Turkey Creek.

Volunteers will be taking donations from July 28-30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donors will receive free pizza and frozen yogurt from Blaze Pizza and Menchie’s.

On July 29, donors can receive free wristbands to Dollywood or Dollywood’s Splash Country.