MEDIC Blood donors to receive free admission to Ripley’s Aquarium

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies are teaming up to save lives.

Blood donors can receive a free aquarium ticket if they donate on Monday.

Donors will also receive coupons for Chick-fil-A and Texas Roadhouse.

Donation locations are across East Tennessee.

Kroger Powell 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Dollar General Mosheim 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Dollar General Russellville 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church Maryville 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Verizon Wireless Sweetwater 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Knoxville TVA Credit Union Downtown 10 a.m. -3 p.m.

Parkwest Medical Center 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.