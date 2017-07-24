MEDIC Blood donors to receive free admission to Ripley’s Aquarium

(Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies)

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies are teaming up to save lives.

Blood donors can receive a free aquarium ticket if they donate on Monday.

Donors will also receive coupons for Chick-fil-A and Texas Roadhouse.

Donation locations are across East Tennessee.

  • Kroger Powell 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Dollar General Mosheim 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Dollar General Russellville 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • First Baptist Church Maryville 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Verizon Wireless Sweetwater 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Knoxville TVA Credit Union Downtown 10 a.m. -3 p.m.
  • Parkwest Medical Center 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • MEDIC Knoxville 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • MEDIC Farragut 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • MEDIC Crossville 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

