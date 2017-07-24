Lenoir City High School band camp students beat the heat

LENOIR CITY (WATE) – With the heat lately, just waking from your house to the car is enough to break a sweat, so imagine how the Lenoir City High School students at band camp feel.

Band music also foreshadows high school football season, which is right around the corner. It will be hot then, too.

“We have a school board policy here and we have to water the heat, the heat index and once it gets to a certain level and we have to take more frequent breaks, water available, cool ice towels. And once it gets to a certain level we have to move everything inside. If it gets above 105, all outdoor activities cease. The kids have to go into air conditioning,” said Band Director Adam Huff.

Lenoir City High School’s first football game of the season is set for August 18 against William Blount.