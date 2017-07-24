Knox County farmers market to celebrate corn, tomatoes for 2nd year

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The New Harvest Farmers Market will celebrate its second annual Corn and Tomato Festival this Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m.

The event is being held at the farmers market at 4775 New Harvest Lane. Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett will be on hand to kick the even toff.

“These big events are always a great time,” Mayor Burchett said. “We had a lot of success with this festival last year and we hope to ride that momentum, so come on out, have fun and enjoy some delicious local food.”

The festival highlights corn and tomatoes, as well as a number of activities and vendors. There will also be contests for corn eating, both beautiful and ugly homegrown tomatoes, best corn and tomato dish, and corn shucking. Children can take part in a “tomato squish.”