KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jack and Jules is hosting its annual consignment sale in July.

The event will take place July 27-29 at the Knoxville Expo Center. The sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Shoppers can buy children’s items from over 750 consignors.

The event benefits East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.