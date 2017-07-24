Husband found dead with gunshot wound in Union County

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man died in a shooting in Union County Sunday.

Investigators say Timothy R. Smith, 46, was found dead in the driveway of his home in the 900 block of Highway 61 West around 5:54 a.m. He had a gunshot wound.

His wife and a handgun were also found in the driveway. She was transported to a hospital for an injury and was released.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking into the shooting.

There is no more information at this time.

