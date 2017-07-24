Human remains found near Knoxville apartments identified

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified human remains found in the woods near a Knoxville apartment complex, but the cause of death is still unknown.

The Knox County Regional Forensics Center said the remains were identified as Kyle Matthew Pearson, 32, of Knoxville. The remains were found behind Montgomery Village Apartments on July 15.

Knoxville Police Department said a parent called after their child found the remains. At the time, police said no foul play was suspected.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s