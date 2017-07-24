Human remains found near Knoxville apartments identified

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified human remains found in the woods near a Knoxville apartment complex, but the cause of death is still unknown.

The Knox County Regional Forensics Center said the remains were identified as Kyle Matthew Pearson, 32, of Knoxville. The remains were found behind Montgomery Village Apartments on July 15.

Knoxville Police Department said a parent called after their child found the remains. At the time, police said no foul play was suspected.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.