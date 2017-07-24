Grainger County farmers prepare for 25th annual Tomato Festival

RUTLEDGE (WATE) – Farmers in Grainger County are making last minute preparations for the 25th anniversary Tomato Festival. The annual event will be held July 28 throughJuly 30, 2017, at Rutledge Elementary and Middle School.

Kim Stratton, farmer and owner of Stratton Farms, said the large amount of rain and the recent heat has been tough on their crop, but they have been able to keep the tomatoes growing.

“We deal with it as it comes. If we have not enough rain, we use more water/ If we have a lot of rain we use less water. We just have to adjust,” said Stratton.

Stratton said despite the issues the weather provided, they have plenty of tomatoes in all varieties and they are looking forward to sharing their produce at the Grainger County Tomato Festival.

“We have plenty. We want everyone to come,” said Stratton. “It means a lot to Grainger County. It’s our identity. It’s a big deal for us, it really is.”

The Grainger County Tomato Festival was organized in 1992 to help promote the tomatoes that grow in Grainger County. In addition to the tomatoes, there will be live music, entertainment and vendors. There will also be a concert Saturday night featuring The Charlie Daniels Band as the headliner and The Morrison Brothers Band as the opening act. Admission is free.

