Free Chick-fil-a for teachers in Blount County

MARYVILLE (WATE) – School is around the corner in Blount County and some students in Alcoa are already heading back to class.

To say thank you to teachers as they get ready for the new school year, the Chick-Fil-A at Hunter’s Crossing in Alcoa is giving a free chicken sandwich or 8-count nuggets with any purchase for all teachers and staff in Alcoa, Blount County and Maryville. The restaurant says all teachers or staff need to do is show their school identification.

The offer is available July 24-July 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 1031 Hunters Crossing Dr., as part of “Teacher Appreciation Week.”