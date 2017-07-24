East Tennessee Boy Scouts excited to hear Trump at jamboree

Related Coverage Trump jokingly threatens to fire Price if health vote fails

GLEN JEAN, W.V. (WATE) – Boy Scouts from across the country got a big surprise Monday night as President Donald Trump made an appearance in West Virginia at the National Boy Scout Jamboree.

President Donald Trump spoke to over 40,000 scouts and their adult leaders. The president challenged the scouts to achieve their dreams, to never quit, to follow their passions and to make a difference.

“He was great. He’s much better in person than he is on the TV screen,” said Anthony West with Troop 506 in Halls. “He made jokes they never show you on TV. He’s just inspiring.”

“I really liked how he brought in scouting points, particularly in scout oath and law and it went into his speech,” said Caleb Thompson with Troop 81 in Knoxville.

The president’s visit is one of those once-in-a-lifetime events that these scouts will remember and talk about for years to come.

Seven of the last 11 sitting presidents, including George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, have attended the annual event. Since 1910, every sitting president has served as the Boy Scouts of America’s honorary president.