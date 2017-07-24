Cumberland Avenue construction enters final phase of project

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The final phase of the Cumberland Avenue Project is underway. Crews will work every night for two weeks into August to finish repaving the road.

“We want to be a destination location, not just passing through.” said Sterchi Morton Jr., manager at University Liquors.

The years-long project will be completed mid-August, but the City of Knoxville still has not released a specific date. Anne Wallace says the work will turn Cumberland Avenue into a destination.

“We have seen pretty consistent traffic flow through construction. I’m not sure if we would be able to see an increase or decrease through construction. I think what we’ll continue to see if that Cumberland Avenue is a place people want to visit.” said Wallace.

At Brenz’s Pizza, partner Kevin Bachman says since the sidewalk in front of the restaurant reopened recently, he’s already seeing an increase of business.

“We had chain link in the front and holes in the back. It was hard to get deliveries out and such. As the Standard was finished, and able to progress in this, got the chain link down, our deliveries got better too.” said Bachman.

Plans to hold special events and deals after construction is complete are already in the works for the City of Knoxville.