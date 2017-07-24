Driver killed after cement truck flips near Knoxville Center Mall

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a cement truck was killed after it rolled over in Northeast Knox County.

The accident happened near Millertown Road and Mill Road, which is near Knoxville Center Mall. No other cars were involved in the accident.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident. No other information is available at this time.

