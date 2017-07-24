KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville-based Bush Brothers and Company issued a voluntary recall on three of its baked beans products.

The recall is for certain 28-ounce cans of Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans. The company says there are potentially defective side seams on the cans.

The company said in a statement, “It’s important to note that, to date, no illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported in connection with this voluntary recall; however, we urge you to dispose of these affected products immediately even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled.”

Recalled products:

Bush Brothers issues voluntary recall for 3 products View as list View as gallery Open Gallery [July 22, 2017]: BUSH’S® BEST ORIGINAL BAKED BEANS Voluntary Recall – 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400; 01614 4 and Lot Codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC with the Best By date of Jun 2019 (Photo: Bush Brothers) [July 22, 2017]: BUSH’S® BEST COUNTRY STYLE BAKED BEANS Voluntary Recall - 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01974 9 and Lot Codes 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR with the Best By date of Jun 2019 (Photo: Bush Brothers) [July 22, 2017]: BUSH’S® BEST BROWN SUGAR HICKORY BAKED BEANS Voluntary Recall - 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01977 0 and Lot Codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF with Best By date of Jun 2019 (Photo: Bush Brothers)

Product Case UPC Case Lot Code Container UPC Container Lot Code 28-ounce Bush’s Best Brown Sugar Hickory 003940001977 BUSH’S BAKED BEAN

(HIC) 001977

12-28 OZ 6097V

BEST BY JUNE 2019 00039400019770 6097SG

F6097P GF

BEST BY JUN 2019 28-ounce Bush’s Best Country Style 003940091974 AND 003940001974 BUSH’S BAKED BEAN

(CST) 001974

12-28 OZ 6077V AND

6087V

BEST BY JUNE 2019 00039400019749 6077S RR

6087S RR

6077P RR

6087P RRBEST BY JUN 2019 28-ounce Bush’s Best Original 003940091614 AND 003940001614 BUSH’S BAKED BEAN

(ORG) 001614

12-28 OZ 6077V

BEST BY JUNE 2019 00039400016144 6057S LC

6057P LC

BEST BY JUN 2019