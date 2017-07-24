Bush Brothers issues voluntary recall for 3 products

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
[July 22, 2017]: BUSH’S® BEST BROWN SUGAR HICKORY BAKED BEANS Voluntary Recall - 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01977 0 and Lot Codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF with Best By date of Jun 2019 (Photo: Bush Brothers)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville-based Bush Brothers and Company issued a voluntary recall on three of its baked beans products.

The recall is for certain 28-ounce cans of Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans. The company says there are potentially defective side seams on the cans.

The company said in a statement, “It’s important to note that, to date, no illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported in connection with this voluntary recall; however, we urge you to dispose of these affected products immediately even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled.”

Recalled products:

Product Case UPC Case Lot Code Container UPC Container Lot Code
28-ounce Bush’s Best Brown Sugar Hickory 003940001977 BUSH’S BAKED BEAN
(HIC) 001977
12-28 OZ 6097V
BEST BY JUNE 2019		 00039400019770 6097SG
F6097P GF
BEST BY JUN 2019
28-ounce Bush’s Best Country Style 003940091974 AND 003940001974 BUSH’S BAKED BEAN
(CST) 001974
12-28 OZ 6077V AND
6087V
BEST BY JUNE 2019		 00039400019749 6077S RR
6087S RR
6077P RR
6087P RRBEST BY JUN 2019
28-ounce Bush’s Best Original 003940091614 AND 003940001614 BUSH’S BAKED BEAN
(ORG) 001614
12-28 OZ 6077V
BEST BY JUNE 2019		 00039400016144 6057S LC
6057P LC
BEST BY JUN 2019

