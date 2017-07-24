Beatles tribute band to play at kick-off to United Way of Blount County 2017 campaign

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

MARYVILLE (WATE) – The United Way of Blount County says one in three Blount County residents are helped through their supported programs.

The non-profit is kicking-off their fundraising campaign with “Shine On,” a community celebration concert, raising funds to support programs that fight for the health, education and self-sufficiency of every person in Blount County. The concert is August 4 at 6:00 p.m. at The Shed.

Entertainment will be provided by Grammy nominated The WannaBeatles and the Aaron Tracy Band. Organizers say the event is family friendly.

General admission tickets are $20 and admission for children under 12 years-old is free. To purchase tickets visit the United Way of Blount County’s website.

