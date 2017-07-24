4 sign guilty pleas in Pilot Flying J fuel rebate scandal

Related Coverage Pilot Flying J trial set for October 31 in Chattanooga

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Four people have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud in the Pilot Flying J fuel rebate scheme.

According to court documents, the pleas were filed Monday on behalf of former Vice President of Sales John “Stick” Freeman, District Sales Director Vicki Borden, Direct Sales Regional Sales Manager John Spiewak and Direct Sales Account Representative Katy Bibee.

The documents say the charges are related to a multi-million dollar scheme where the employees tricked trucking companies into thinking they were getting fuel rebates. The employees were really raking in the extra commission.

Trial for the remaining defendants, former President Mark Hazelwood former Vice President of Direct Sales Scott “Scooter” Wombold, and direct sales account representatives Heather Jones and Karen Mann is still set to begin on October 31. The deadline to plead has passed.