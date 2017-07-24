3 Knox County school bus drivers indicted for using cell phones while driving

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County bus drivers are facing tougher penalties under a new law designed to cut down on distracted driving.

In Grand Jury indictments from May 17, 2017, three different Knox County School bus drivers were indicted on separate charges related to using a cell phone while driving a school bus. Kellie Rudd, Marvin Hawkins and Margo Glory-Hicks were indicted.

On March 8, Hicks is accused of using a cell phone while the bus she was driving was in motion with children on board and while the bus was stopped for loading or unloading children. Hawkins and Rudd are facing the same charges for separate incidents on March 20 and March 2.

Robert Eugene Newman was also charge din Knox County for use of a mobile telephone by a school bus driver.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen, Knoxville Representative Eddie Smith and Knoxville Senator Becky Duncan Massey worked to pass tougher penalties for bus drivers caught using a cell phone while driving after a deadly Knox County School bus crash in December 2014. After the crash, which killed a teacher’s aid and two students, investigators determined the bus driver was texting while driving.

Previous story: Investigations reveals text messages with alleged prostitute moments before deadly Knox County Schools bus crash

The new law increased penalties for bus drivers caught on a mobile device from $50 to confinement for more than 30 days. Previously, bus driver’s licenses were only revoked if they committed certain crimes while using a mobile device, such as manslaughter. However, under the new law, drivers are not allowed to operate a school bus in the state of Tennessee.