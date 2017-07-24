2 sent to hospital after Knox County crash involving motorcycle

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two people were sent to the hospital Monday afternoon after a crash in Knox County involving a motorcycle.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says around 11:50 a.m., a 2002 Buick driven by Linda Rose, 71, was facing north on Clinton Highway in the turn lane near Old Callahan Road and turned left into a business. A motorcycle operated by Jacob McNish, 28, then hit the Buick in the passenger side, causing him to be ejected.

Both Rose and McNish were taken to nearby hospitals. Their conditions have not yet been released.

McNish is being charged with reckless driving, failure to exercise due care and not having proof of insurance.