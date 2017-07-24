Woman taken to hospital after fire at Knoxville firefighter’s father’s home

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One person was taken to the hospital after house fire in East Knoxville Monday night.

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. on S. Beaman Street. Knoxville Fire Department spokesman Capt. D.J. Corcoran says the home belonged to a firefighter’s father.

A woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after running in and out of the house to get her father and son out, then running back several times to try to put out the fire.

Corcoran said the fire caused extensive damage to the home. The cause is not yet known.

S. Beaman Street is closed between Selma Avenue and Wilson Avenue.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s