Woman taken to hospital after fire at Knoxville firefighter’s father’s home

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One person was taken to the hospital after house fire in East Knoxville Monday night.

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. on S. Beaman Street. Knoxville Fire Department spokesman Capt. D.J. Corcoran says the home belonged to a firefighter’s father.

A woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after running in and out of the house to get her father and son out, then running back several times to try to put out the fire.

Corcoran said the fire caused extensive damage to the home. The cause is not yet known.

S. Beaman Street is closed between Selma Avenue and Wilson Avenue.