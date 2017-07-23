VIDEO: Bear cools off in Gatlinburg pool

GATLINBURG (WATE) – A video of a bear cooling off in a pool on a hot summer day in Gatlinburg is making it’s way around social media, but it’s the people behind the camera that caught our attention.

Christelle Ribeiro was a foreign exchange student from France 23 years ago. She lived with the Whaley’s in Gatlinburg during her tenure at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School. This week was, in a way, a reunion for Ribeiro and the Whaley’s. The appearance of a bear in the wild made this trip much more memorable for Ribeiro.

“I was excited and I was really happy because I wanted my kids to see one up close, so that was great. And it was my birthday, so it was sort of my birthday gift,” said Ribeiro.

Suzanne Whaley said that was one of the things Ribeiro really wanted to see, so she was glad it happened.

“I was just so excited that they were going to see the bear because the first thing she said when they (Ribeiro and her kids) got here was ‘Oh, we want to see a bear,'” she said.

Whaley said that they actually go a second surprise when the bear showed up a second time.

“The big bear came back from yesterday, he came walking by the window. Then, a younger bear came through and decided to take another bath. They have really good windows downstairs where they’re staying and they took some more pictures. So, two days in a row. It made their trip,” Whaley said.