TVA sees record breaking numbers with recent high temperatures

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority tweeted Saturday that it had reached record breaking numbers.

“Yesterday was a little over 29,000 29,060 megawatts,” said Travis Brickey, a spokesperson with TVA. “That’s the 10th most power demand for Saturday in TVA history. Typically on Saturday and Sunday the power demand is lower, not many people working and those types of things.”

All that power means people are spending more money on electricity.

“Pull the shades or the blinds,” said Brickey. “All the heat coming through the window really heats up your house. If you could just pull those, especially if you’re going to work, just pull them. That makes your AC work less”

Brickey says another thing you can do is limit indoor cooking.

“If you use the stove and stuff in your house like that, it generates heat, your air conditioner has to work harder to compensate that heat that you’re generating. Just go outside and fire up the grill, cook out there and that can help you too.”

