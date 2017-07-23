Tennessee Titans offensive lineman shot in altercation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WKRN) – Titans’ guard Sebastian Tretola was shot early Sunday morning near the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville.

A family member confirms that Tretola was shot in the ankle during an altercation around 2 a.m.. He was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, treated and released.

Police are searching for the gunman.

The Titans sent News 2 this statement:

We are aware of the reports that Sebastian received treatment for a wound when he was grazed by a bullet. He has been released from the hospital and is thankful for only a minor injury.

Tretola was drafted by the team in 2016.

This is not the first time he’s made news off the field.

A Nashville man is suing Tretola and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, claiming Sharpe beat him up while Tretola served as a lookout. The assault allegedly took place at the popular Nashville bar Tin Roof on April 27.

Dante Satterfield filed the lawsuit in Federal court, claiming the brutal beating left him with a concussion and broken bones. He’s asking for $500,000 in damages.