Sevierville Art Gallery holds demonstration fundraiser

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new art gallery is coming to Sevierville and its goal is to make sure its artists have a place to display work and families a place to view it, and now they’re asking for your help.

The Blastoff Fundraiser is a special demonstration event where families can purchase tickets for $50, or $15 a piece.

The event is happening at 5:30 July 28 at 129 Bruce Street in downtown Sevierville.

There will be a silent auction and an opportunity for kids to make their own art pieces. Dinner will be provided.

The Arts in Common is projected to open in fall of 2017 and will be the third gallery to open in historic downtown Sevierville this year.

The Gallery has recently partnered with Fort Sanders Sevier Senior Center to showcase their facility and what they have to offer the local community.