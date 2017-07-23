Knoxville man injured in shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department reports one man was injured in shooting around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say it happened in a parking lot at W. New Street and Bell Street near Austin Homes.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he is being treated for life threatening injuries.

The incident in being investigated by the violent crimes unit.

No arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the KPD Drug and Crime hotline at 215-7212.

