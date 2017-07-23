Car drives off Nashville interstate, crashes onto train

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – Nashville Metro Police said a man drove off of the interstate in the Berry Hill area of Nashville Sunday morning. The vehicle landed on the railroad tracks below.

The car was heading west on I-440 heading toward I-65 when it left the roadway for an unknown reason, said Nashville Metro Fire Department officials on the scene.

The car then fell approximately 50-60 feet to the railroad tracks below and hit a train.

The man who was driving the car has been taken to Vanderbilt.

His condition has not been released.